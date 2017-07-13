Fifth Harmony believe their fans have filled the void left by Camila Cabello's exit.

The 20-year-old singer quit the chart-topping band in December last year, leaving Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui to continue as a quartet - but Ally says their fans have ensured Camila's absence hasn't been felt too much.

Ally said: ''The fans are our fifth member.''

Despite this, Lauren has admitted she feared for the group's future after Camila's exit.

She explained that after investing so much time and energy into turning themselves into a success, she worried that it could all fall apart in a hurry.

The brunette beauty told Billboard: ''We'd put blood, sweat and tears - and birthdays and funerals we missed - into this thing.

''It's our livelihoods and our families. This is the train, and now you're like, 'Is the conductor going to come through with the coals, or are we left here to die?'''

Ally even admitted the band turned to therapy sessions in the immediate aftermath of Camila's departure.

But Normani is now comfortable in the knowledge that she and the other band members did all they could to keep the original line up together.

She explained: ''I get to sleep at night knowing we did everything in our power as friends, bandmates and human beings.''

This comes shortly after Lauren revealed the group have had a lot more involvement in the creative process of their new tunes.

She also insisted the band aren't afraid to say if they don't like something.

Lauren said: ''We have a lot more control.

''A song was presented to us and we went back to the label to say, 'No, this isn't us, this isn't our image'.

''We really fought to make our voices heard and that song never came to light.''