Fifth Harmony's new album is their most ''raw'' yet.

The American girl group - which features Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - are poised to release their first LP since the departure of Camila Cabello in December 2016, and have promised the lyrics are all based on their own experiences and they truly ''believe'' in the songs.

Normani told The Sun on Sunday newspaper: ''We wanted to be raw and draw from our experiences.

''Every time we stepped into the booth it was something that we believed in, not something we were forced to sing. This is all us.''

Two of the songs are based on their relationships but Lauren insists they haven't drawn reference from her rumoured romance with Ty Dolla $ign.

She said: ''No ma'am. Those were songs we all related to at some point, not necessarily now.

''We want people to listen to it and feel the love.''

And one track, 'Bridges', takes a swipe at US president Donald Trump and his controversial plans to build a border wall with Mexico as the quartet sing: ''We build bridges, not walls.''

The song means a lot to the group.

Normani said: ''Bridges is our most personal song, because it's a commentary on what's going on in the world right now.''

Ally recently explained why the new record feels more personal to them than their two previous albums, 'Reflection' and '7/27'.

She said: ''It's cool because for this record we were able to be in pairs for the most part to write the songs.

''For example, Normani and I would go in to [the studio] and that's how we created 'Messy' ... so you kind of have that extra personal attachment when it's coming from you.''