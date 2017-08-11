Fifth Harmony's new album feels ''extra personal'' to the band.

The American girl group - which features Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - are poised to release their first album since the departure of Camila Cabello in December 2016, and Normani has revealed why the record means so much to them.

She shared: ''We co-wrote more than half of this album.

''We put our blood, sweat and tears in to this. You get to hear us as you've never heard us before.''

Fifth Harmony's eagerly-awaited self-titled album will feature 10 tracks and is set for release later this month.

And Ally has explained why the new record feels more personal to them than their two previous albums, 'Reflection' and '7/27'.

Speaking to 'On Air With Ryan Seacrest', she said: ''It's cool because for this record we were able to be in pairs for the most part to write the songs.

''For example, Normani and I would go in to [the studio] and that's how we created 'Messy' ... so you kind of have that extra personal attachment when it's coming from you.''

Meanwhile, Camila recently claimed that writing solo material is a ''lot more challenging'' than writing as part of a group.

The 'I Know What You Did Last Summer' hitmaker said penning her own songs is ''totally different'', but insisted she finds it ''more fun''.

The brunette beauty - whose debut solo album, 'The Hurting. The Healing. The Loving.', is due out in September - explained: ''It's totally different. In the group we would record songs for two weeks, it was a really fast process, like sometimes we'd do five songs in a day, it would just be like 'alright you sing the verse, you sing that', and then you just record it and that's it.

''But this has been ... probably because I've had a chance to really like, write and make the songs, and be involved in every aspect of it from the production to the mixing, definitely a lot more challenging. But more fun, for sure.''