Fifth Harmony have released their first single without Camila Cabello.

The girl group, which is now comprised of Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui, released new track 'Down', featuring Gucci Mane, their first since Camila abruptly quit the group in December, on Friday (02.06.17).

Ally tweeted: ''! It's finally here. HOPE YOU LOVE IT #5HDOWN,'' while Dinah wrote: ''well well well .... She's hereeeee D O W N (sic).''

And Normani recently insisted that their new material is some of the best Fifth Harmony have ever done.

She said: ''We're not the same people we were a year ago. We're not even the same people we were two months ago.

''You'll hear our growth and maturity reflected in the music we're creating. We've been working really hard. And this is the first time personally that I've vibed out and turned on Fifth Harmony on my own because I love the songs so much. We've literally been vibing out to our own album.''

The release comes just two weeks after Camila, 20, dropped solo single 'Crying in the Club' and teased her next outing 'I Have Questions' from her solo record 'The Hurting, The Healing, The Loving'.

Camila recently admitted that she knew it was time to leave the group when she started to believe she had her own voice and wanted to ''singer her own story''.

Asked when she knew it was time to depart the band, she said: ''I think it happened to me as I was discovering my voice as an artist.

''Especially as a songwriter. I felt like I needed to express that. And it was just time to sing my story and sing words that were coming from my heart as opposed to words that people were writing for us.''