Fifth Harmony have officially begun their indefinite hiatus.

The girl group - comprised of Normani Kordei, Ally Brooke, Dinah Jane, and Lauren Jauregui - announced back in March they would be taking a break from the band in order to pursue solo careers, and on Friday (11.05.18), they gave their last performance as a group.

On social media on Saturday (12.05.18), each member shared pictures of their final concert in Florida, and thanked their devoted fans for their unconditional support over the years.

The 'Work From Home' hitmakers' official Twitter wrote: ''We couldn't have asked for a better final show, thank you to everyone who came out tonight! Florida, we love you! You're forever in OUR hearts (sic)''

Ally Brooke shared a picture of the group - which previously included Camila Cabello before she quit the group in 2016 - and wrote: ''I love you.''

Whilst Normani said she will ''always'' love her band mates.

She wrote: ''FOREVER & ALWAYS I love you more than you'll ever know. Thank God for all of it (sic)''

The group's official hiatus comes after Normani previously detailed how ''heartbreaking'' she found it when they broke the news to their fans earlier this year.

She said: ''[It was] very scary. And heartbreaking for me personally. The first day that we even put out the announcement for the hiatus, it was the toughest day. So many people saying, 'Oh my god, what happened? What's wrong?' Just having that attention on something that you already know is real and the fact that now everybody else knows it's real, it's like, 'Wow, this is really happening.'''

The 'That's My Girl' singers announced their hiatus plans in March in a lengthy statement, in which they thanked their fans for their love and support.

They said at the time: ''To our Harmonisers, thank you for everything we have been able to build as Fifth Harmony. With your love and encouragement we will continue to build on ourselves, support one another in everything we do, and keep making you proud, each other proud and ourselves proud.''