The former five-piece performed for the first time without their former bandmate at the awards ceremony which was held at the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles, California on Wednesday (18Jan17).

Ignoring her parting shot, in which the 19-year-old claimed she with was uncomfortable with their increasingly sexy image, the new four-piece performed their 2016 hit Work From Home in PVC bondage style gear.

As they performed a provocative dance routine, Ally Brooke, 23, Normani Kordei, 20, Dinah Jane, 19, and Lauren Jauregui, 20, appeared to have little concern for the criticism Camila aired when leaving the group.

"There's been a lot of times where people have tried to sexualise us to just get more attention," the absent 19-year-old told Lena Dunham in a podcast. "Unfortunately, sex sells. There's definitely been times where there's stuff that I have not been comfortable with and I've had to put my foot down. I feel like it's been tricky because we've had to grow into ourselves while being in front of the world and while making songs that did have a lot of sexual undertones."

The group had reason to celebrate at the awards show, as they took home the Favorite Group trophy.

After accepting their award from DJ Khaled, bandmember Normani said, "Thank you guys so much, this means the absolute world to us, we want to thank our Harmonisers (fans) for everything that they do for us, we would be nothing without you."

Ignoring Camila's absence Lauren added, "I want to thank our families, our team. Some amazing people. Thank you for everything anyone who supported us. (There's) so much to come so stay tuned."