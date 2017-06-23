Fifth Harmony ''thought'' about changing their name when Camila Cabello left.

The 'Work From Home' group - who shot to fame on US TV show 'The X Factor' in 2012 - were reduced to a four-piece when their bandmate quit six months ago and though they briefly considered adopting a different moniker, they ultimately felt it was important to stay as they were.

Lauren Jauregui - who is joined in the group by Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, and Dinah Jane Hansen - told MTV News: ''It was obviously a thought, because it was a prevalent thing that there's four of us not five. Regardless, we were all very united in the fact that we didn't want to change the name.

''Fifth Harmony is the name we grew up with and we worked for and it's our brand. It's who we are. It's our entire moments. It's what we spent five years on.''

But the 'Down' singers don't need to go out looking for a fifth member because they already feel like they have one.

Dinah Jane said: ''The fans named us Fifth Harmony. And now they're the fifth member.''

Meanwhile, Camila - who has launched a successful solo career - recently admitted she is impressed by her former group's latest single, 'Down', which is their first recording without her.

She said: ''I've heard some snippets of it. I haven't had a chance to hear the whole thing, but I thought it was pretty cool.

''I wish the best for them and I'm sure they're going to kill it and I'm super happy making my own music.''