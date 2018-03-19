Fifth Harmony are going on hiatus.

The 'Work From Home' hitmakers - which are comprised of Ally Brooke, Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - have decided to go on a break, six years after they formed on US TV show 'The X Factor', in order to focus on solo projects.

They announced in a statement: ''Reflecting on the past six years since we started on 'X Factor', we've realised just how far we've come and we appreciate everything so much, more now than ever.

''We've really had one hell of a memorable journey together and can't begin to express our gratitude to y'all for coming along with us on this wild ride!''

''After six years gong hard, non stop, we also realized that in order to stay authentic to ourselves and to you, we do need to take some time for now to go on hiatus from Fifth Harmony in order to pursue solo endeavours.''

And the quartet are confident their time away from the group will only make them stronger when they reunite.

They continued: ''We are all very excited and grateful to be able to take this time to learn and grow creatively and really find out footing as individuals. In doing this we are allowing ourselves to gain new experiences, strengths and perspectives that we can bring back to our Fifth Harmony family.''

The 'Worth It' hitmakers - whose fifth member, Camila Cabello, quit in December 2016 - went on to thank fans for their support and promised that concerts they have scheduled in 2018 will still be going ahead as planned.

The statement concluded: ''To our Harmonisers, thank you for everything we have been able to build as Fifth Harmony. With your love and encouragement we will continue to build on ourselves, support one another in everything we do, and keep making you proud, each other proud and ourselves proud.

''We do have some upcoming shows through the end of the year which will still happen as planned, and we can't wait!

''All our love, from the bottom of our hearts, Dinah Jane, Lauren, Normani and Ally.''