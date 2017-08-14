Fifth Harmony and 'Riverdale' were among the big winners at the Teen Choice Awards.

The girl band - made up of Ally Brooke, Normani Kordei, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui - took home a hat-trick of accolades from the ceremony at the Galen Center in Los Angeles, California on Sunday night (13.08.17), including Choice Music Group and Choice Summer Group.

Fifth Harmony also won Choice Song: Group for 'Down' but their former member Camila Cabello, who was not in attendance, outdid them, winning five gongs, including Choice Song: Female Artist, Choice Female Summer Artist, and Choice Female Hottie.

Camila - who won an additional two prizes for Major Lazer's 'Know No Better' and Pitbull's 'Hey Ma' songs, which she featured in - tweeted afterwards: ''we won three #teenchoiceawards tonight fam!!!! thank u to my amazing army of camilizers i love u more than i can put into words (sic)''

Teen drama show 'Riverdale' was the big winner on the night with nine awards, including Choice Drama TV Show and Choice Breakout TV Show, while their lead stars Cole Sprouse and Lili Reinhart took home the Choice Drama TV Actor and Choice Breakout TV Star prizes respectively.

Other success stories were the film 'Wonder Woman', which took home the Choice Action Movie gong, and Chris Pine and Gal Gadot, who played the titular character, won Choice Action Movie Actor and Actress.

Harry Styles was another big winner in the music categories as he won Choice Male Artist, Choice Rock Artist, and Choice Style Icon, but he missed out on any movie prizes for his role in 'Dunkirk'.

What's more, the hunk was beaten by Shawn Mendes in the Choice Summer Male Artist and Choice Male Hottie categories.

'Teen Wolf' and its stars also took home several accolades, including Choice Summer TV Show, while Tyler Posey and Holland Roden won Choice Summer TV Actor and Actress gongs.

Rita Ora performed her new single 'Your Song' on the night, and Louis Tomlinson sang 'Back to You' with Bebe Rexha.

Teen Choice Awards 2017: Full list of winners:

MOVIES

Choice Action Movie (#ChoiceActionMovie)

'Wonder Woman'

Choice Action Movie Actor (#ChoiceActionMovieActor)

Chris Pine - 'Wonder Woman'

Choice Action Movie Actress (#ChoiceActionMovieActress)

Gal Gadot - 'Wonder Woman'

Choice Sci-Fi Movie (#ChoiceSciFiMovie)

'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actor (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActor)

Chris Pratt - 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

Choice Sci-Fi Movie Actress (#ChoiceSciFiMovieActress)

Zoe Saldana - 'Guardians of the Galaxy Vol. 2'

Choice Fantasy Movie (#ChoiceFantasyMovie)

'Beauty and the Beast'

Choice Fantasy Movie Actor (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActor)

Dwayne Johnson - 'Moana'

Choice Fantasy Movie Actress (#ChoiceFantasyMovieActress)

Emma Watson - 'Beauty and the Beast'

Choice Drama Movie (#ChoiceDramaMovie)

'Everything, Everything'

Choice Drama Movie Actor (#ChoiceDramaMovieActor)

Kian Lawley - 'Before I Fall'

Choice Drama Movie Actress (#ChoiceDramaMovieActress)

Emma Watson - 'The Circle'

Choice Comedy Movie (#ChoiceComedyMovie)

'Finding Dory'

Choice Comedy Movie Actor (#ChoiceComedyMovieActor)

Zac Efron - 'Baywatch'

Choice Comedy Movie Actress (#ChoiceComedyMovieActress)

Ellen DeGeneres - 'Finding Dory'

Choice Summer Movie (#ChoiceSummerMovie)

'Spider-Man: Homecoming

Choice Summer Movie Actor (#ChoiceSummerMovieActor)

Tom Holland - 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Choice Summer Movie Actress (#ChoiceSummerMovieActress)

Zendaya - 'Spider-Man: Homecoming'

Choice Movie Villain (#ChoiceMovieVillain)

Luke Evans - 'Beauty and the Beast'

Choice Breakout Movie Star (#ChoiceBreakoutMovieStar)

Auli'i Cravalho - 'Moana'

Choice MovieShip (#ChoiceMovieShip)

Emma Watson & Dan Stevens - 'Beauty and the Beast'

TELEVISION

Choice Drama TV Show (#ChoiceDramaTVShow)

'Riverdale'

Choice Drama TV Actor (#ChoiceDramaTVActor)

Cole Sprouse - 'Riverdale'

Choice Drama TV Actress (#ChoiceDramaTVActress)

Lucy Hale - 'Pretty Little Liars'

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Show (#ChoiceSciFiTVShow)

'The Vampire Diaries'

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actor (#ChoiceSciFiTVActor)

Dylan O'Brien - 'Teen Wolf'

Choice Sci-Fi/Fantasy TV Actress (#ChoiceSciFiTVActress)

Kat Graham - 'The Vampire Diaries'

Choice Action TV Show (#ChoiceActionTVShow)

'The Flash'

Choice Action TV Actor (#ChoiceActionTVActor)

Grant Gustin - 'The Flash'

Choice Action TV Actress (#ChoiceActionTVActress)

Melissa Benoist - 'Supergirl'

Choice Comedy TV Show (#ChoiceComedyTVShow)

'Fuller House'

Choice Comedy TV Actor (#ChoiceComedyTVActor)

Jean-Luc Bilodeau - 'Baby Daddy'

Choice Comedy TV Actress (#ChoiceComedyTVActress)

Candace Cameron Bure - 'Fuller House'

Choice Animated TV Show (#ChoiceAnimatedTVShow)

'Family Guy'

Choice Reality TV Show (#ChoiceRealityTVShow)

'The Voice'

Choice Throwback TV Show (#ChoiceThrowbackTVShow)

'One Tree Hill'

Choice TV Personality (#ChoiceTVPersonality)

Ellen DeGeneres - 'The Ellen DeGeneres Show'

Choice Summer TV Show (#ChoiceSummerTVShow)

'Teen Wolf'

Choice Summer TV Actor (#ChoiceSummerTVActor)

Tyler Posey - 'Teen Wolf'

Choice Summer TV Actress (#ChoiceSummerTVActress)

Holland Roden - 'Teen Wolf'

Choice TV Villain (#ChoiceTVVillain)

Janel Parrish - 'Pretty Little Liars'

Choice Breakout TV Show (#ChoiceBreakoutTVShow)

'Riverdale'

Choice Breakout TV Star (#ChoiceBreakoutTVStar)

Lili Reinhart - 'Riverdale'

Choice TVShip (#ChoiceTVShip)

#BUGHEAD (Lili Reinhart & Cole Sprouse) - 'Riverdale'

MUSIC

Choice Male Artist (#ChoiceMaleArtist)

Harry Styles

Choice Female Artist (#ChoiceFemaleArtist)

Ariana Grande

Choice Music Group (#ChoiceMusicGroup)

Fifth Harmony

Choice Country Artist (#ChoiceCountryArtist)

Carrie Underwood

Choice Electronic/Dance Artist (#ChoiceElectronicDanceArtist)

Calvin Harris

Choice Latin Artist (#ChoiceLatinArtist)

CNCO

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Artist (#ChoiceRBHipHopArtist)

Beyoncé

Choice Rock Artist (#ChoiceRockArtist)

Harry Styles

Choice Song: Female Artist (#ChoiceSongFemaleArtist)

Camila Cabello - 'Crying in the Club'

Choice Song: Male Artist (#ChoiceSongMaleArtist)

Niall Horan - 'Slow Hands'

Choice Song: Group (#ChoiceSongGroup)

Fifth Harmony (feat. Gucci Mane) - 'Down'

Choice Collaboration (#ChoiceCollaboration)

Steve Aoki & Louis Tomlinson - 'Just Hold On'

Choice Summer Song (#ChoiceSummerSong)

'Despacito' - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

Choice Summer Female Artist (#ChoiceSummerFemaleArtist)

Camila Cabello

Choice Summer Male Artist (#ChoiceSummerMaleArtist)

Shawn Mendes

Choice Summer Group (#ChoiceSummerGroup)

Fifth Harmony

Choice Summer Tour (#ChoiceSummerTour)

Ariana Grande - Dangerous Woman Tour

DIGITAL

Choice Twit (#ChoiceTwit)

Ellen DeGeneres

Choice Instagrammer (#ChoiceInstagrammer)

Selena Gomez

Choice Snapchatter (#ChoiceSnapchatter)

Ariana Grand

Choice YouTuber (#ChoiceYouTuber)

Jake Paul

Choice Muser (#ChoiceMuser)

Baby Ariel

MUSIC

Choice Pop Song (#ChoicePopSong)

'Shape of You' - Ed Sheeran

Choice Country Song (#ChoiceCountrySong)

'Body Like a Back Road' - Sam Hunt

Choice Electronic/Dance Song (#ChoiceElectronicDanceSong)

'Know No Better' - Major Lazer (feat. Travis Scott, Camila Cabello & Quavo)

Choice Latin Song (#ChoiceLatinSong)

'Despacito' - Luis Fonsi & Daddy Yankee (feat. Justin Bieber)

Choice R&B/Hip-Hop Song (#ChoiceRBHipHopSong)

'I'm The One' - DJ Khaled (feat. Justin Bieber, Quavo, Chance the Rapper & Lil Wayne)

Choice Rock/Alternative Song (#ChoiceRockSong)

'Believer' - Imagine Dragons

Choice Breakout Artist (#ChoiceBreakoutArtist)

Chance the Rapper

Choice Next Big Thing (#ChoiceNextBigThing)

Grace VanderWaal

OTHER

Choice Comedian (#ChoiceComedian)

The Dolan Twins

Choice Male Athlete (#ChoiceMaleAthlete)

Stephen Curry

Choice Female Athlete (#ChoiceFemaleAthlete)

Simone Biles

Choice Liplock (#ChoiceLipLock)

Dan Stevens & Emma Watson - 'Beauty and the Beast'

Choice Hissy Fit (#ChoiceHissyFit)

Madelaine Petsch - 'Riverdale'

Choice Scene Stealer (#ChoiceSceneStealer)

Camila Mendes - 'Riverdale'

Choice Style Icon (#ChoiceStyleIcon)

Harry Styles

Choice Female Hottie (#ChoiceFemaleHottie)

Camila Cabello

Choice Male Hottie (#ChoiceMaleHottie)

Shawn Mendes

Choice Changemaker (#ChoiceChangemaker)

Ariana Grande

Choice Videogame (#ChoiceVideoGame)

Overwatch

Choice Dancer (#ChoiceDancer)

Maddie Ziegler

Choice Model (#ChoiceModel)

Kendall Jenner

Choice Fandom

Fifth Harmony

Choice International Artist

BTS