Fifth Harmony's Ally Brooke will make her solo UK live debut at Liverpool's Fusion Festival.

The 24-year-old star - who released her debut single 'Perfect' with German DJ Topic earlier this year - will take to the stage at the seaside location in North West England on Sunday, September 2, for her first performance on British soil without her bandmates; Normani, Dinah Jane and Lauren Jauregui.

The singer - who featured on the hit song 'Look At Us Now' with rapper A$AP Ferg in 2017 - has been added to the bill for the annual music extravaganza held on September 1 and 2 at Otterspool Promenade, along with The Vamps, Raye, Becky Hill, Yungen and Grace Carter.

Damien Sanders, Event Director of Fusion Festival said: ''Every year Fusion grows and the line up is filled with more superstars. From Ed Sheeran to Little Mix and Take That to Ne-Yo, we never disappoint, and Fusion 2018 will once again impress the crowds with the biggest acts of the year playing including David Guetta and Shawn Mendes! We are delighted to be partnering with Capital Liverpool once more and can't wait to round off the summer with the biggest outdoor pop music event of the year!''

The new additions join previously announced Shawn Mendes, David Guetta, Years & Years, Zara Larsson, Clean Bandit, Jess Glynne, Disciples, Jax Jones and MNEK, who will all perform at the event sponsored by Liverpool's No 1 Hit Music Station - Capital Liverpool.

Shawn said: ''I'm so excited to be headlining Fusion this year. So many awesome musicians have played the festival in the past and I've heard it's incredible. Can't wait to see you all!''

Whilst 'I Would Like' singer Zara said: ''I love the UK and especially all of my fans over there so I can't wait to come back to perform at Fusion 2018!''

The stellar line-up follows on from last year, which saw the likes of Take That, Tinie Tempah, John Newman and regular Louisa Johnson wow the crowds at the two-day festival.