Ferne McCann wants to get married.

The 29-year-old reality star - who has two-year-old daughter Sunday with former partner Arthur Collins - is very happy in her new relationship with a mystery man and hopes they can build a future together.

She said: ''I would love to get married and I'd love to grow and extend my family.

''I take each day as it comes. I'm just enjoying the moment and I'm very much enjoying Sunday.

''I'm so lucky that I've got one baby and I feel like every baby is such a blessing.''

The former 'TOWIE' star believes the key to her new happiness is that her ''type'' of partner has changed.

She said: ''My type has 100 per cent changed.

''I think you look for different things and your whole aspect on life changes after you've had a baby.

''I knew what qualities I wanted and who I wanted to be with.

''I think it's all about chemistry - if you click and vibe with someone and they're a good person, that's all you can ask for really.''

Ferne turns 30 later this year and she thinks with the milestone has come a better understanding of herself.

She told Closer magazine: ''I really do feel like I've come into my own. I know the person that I want to be, I know the people I want to spend my time with, I know the work commitments I want to do and what I want to achieve.

''I want to plan a trip for my 30th in August, involving Sunday as well, because we love a holiday.

''I know you shouldn't gloat, but I'm really happy.

''I feel really content at the moment, like I've got all my ducks in a row.

''I hate to say it, because I know that sometimes happiness can be temporary, but right now I feel very happy.

''I've got amazing friends, an amazing daughter. I've just moved house and life is just really good.''