Ferne McCann is ''scared to leave the house'' as she struggles with incontinence.

The 29-year-old reality star has been unable to control her bladder since welcoming her daughter Sunday - whom she has with ex-boyfriend Arthur Collins - in November 2017, and has said her confidence has taken a knock because she's constantly ''worried'' that she'll wet herself ''at any moment''.

She said: ''It was a bit of a joke at first as I was weeing every time I sneezed during my pregnancy and then it just got progressively worse.

''There was a lot of leaking and I was wetting myself all the time. It has shattered my confidence and made me scared to leave the house. Being worried you'll wet yourself at any moment does that to you.

''I pride myself on my fitness and all of a sudden I couldn't do the workouts I loved without wetting myself. One time I was on a running machine and I had to stop because I'd completely wet myself.

''It got to the point where I didn't even want to drink water because I thought I'd immediately have an accident.''

The former 'Only Way Is Essex' star eventually went to the doctor and discovered she has a ''stage one prolapsed bladder'', which occurs when the bladder wall pushes into the vaginal space.

She added: ''I bit the bullet and went for a 'Mummy MOT'. A female physiotherapist told me I have a stage one prolapsed bladder.

''I was relieved to find out what it was, and that I could get help. If I'd left it untreated then it could have led to surgery, so I'm glad I got it seen to.''

Ferne - who has been a single mum since giving birth to Sunday - stopped going on dates with potential suitors because of her condition, but says that since getting her diagnosis she's beginning to regain her confidence and now wants to find the right man to settle down with.

Speaking to OK! magazine, she said: ''I haven't wanted to go out for dinner with a man and then be constantly asking to go to the toilet. I've avoided going on dates completely if I'm honest.

''My whole perspective on sex has completely changed after having a baby. The longer you're not with someone the more nerve-wracking it becomes.

''Even the thought of getting naked in front of someone is a scary thought. I now need to be with someone who I can fully trust. I do want it all now - I'm ready to settle down.''