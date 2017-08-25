Fergie is set to release her new album 'Double Dutchess' on September 22.

The 42-year-old singer has teamed up with Nicki Minaj and Rick Ross on two tracks on her new record, 'You Already Know' and 'Hungry' respectively.

The song with superstar rapper Nicki was produced by Fergie's Black Eyed Peas bandmate Will.i.am.

The record also features her song 'MILF$', which was released last year and was the first taste of her fresh sound.

The blonde beauty has also announced her first visual record to come out alongside her studio album, called 'Double Dutchess: Seeing Double'.

The 'London Bridge' hitmaker says it was important for her to make a visual experience for her fans to tell the story behind the record, which is very special to her.

She said: ''It's finally here! I've spent a long time -- many late, late nights -- writing and working to make 'Double Dutchess' perfect.

''I wanted to make a visual experience too, because there's a special story here that's really close to my heart.

''This is my vision. I feel like it truly represents who I am on every level, and I hope you love it as much as I do. I'll see everyone on the road soon!''

Fergie left Interscope Records and inked a deal with BMG Publishing for her second solo album.

The follow-up to 2006's 'The Dutchess' marks a new era for the 'Glamorous' singer, who is also launching her very own imprint to ''nurture'' her own roster of rising stars.

She previously said: ''This new era, which includes starting my own label and creating a global partnership with BMG, is a dream come true.

''It's an opportunity to release my solo music as well as develop and nurture new artists. This next chapter in my career will allow me the independence to evolve both as an artist and as a businesswoman.

''BMG has such an incredible legacy in the music industry, and I look forward to working with their very experienced team to make new music, memories and magic.''

Fergie's first live appearance supporting the record will be at Rock In Rio in Brazil on September 16.

The track-listing for 'Double Dutchess' is as follows:

'Hungry' (feat. Rick Ross)

'Like It Ain't Nuttin'

'You Already Know' (feat. Nicki Minaj)

'Just Like You'

'A Little Work'

'Life Goes On'

'M.I.L.F. $'

'Save It Til Morning'

'Enchanté' (Carine) (feat. Axl Jack)

'Tension'

'L.A.LOVE (la la)' (feat. YG)

'Love Is Blind'

'Love Is Pain'