Fergie has heaped praise on Oprah Winfrey and Deepak Chopra for their 21-Day 'Desire and Destiny' meditation programme - which she has revealed is helping her keep a clear head.

The 'Big Girls Don't Cry' singer recently announced she and her husband Josh Duhamel - with whom she has a four-year-old son, Axl - are getting divorced and she has just released her second solo album 'Double Dutchess' and she has been finding it tough to balance work commitments with the upheaval in her personal life.

But the former Black Eyed Peas star has turned to Oprah and alternative medicine advocate Deepak's audiobook to help her ''re-center'' herself.

Speaking to Extra at the launch of her LP, she said: ''I've been using 'Desire and Destiny', it's the Oprah and Deepak Chopra 21-Day Meditation. It's quite amazing, everything has to have meaning for me. Thank you Oprah, thank you Deepak. I put it on and it just re-centers me.''

Oprah, 63, and Chopra, 70, unveiled their eighth 21-Day Meditation Experience, entitled 'Manifesting Grace through Gratitude', this summer which is a 20-minute daily audio meditation which is comprised of questions aimed to centre an individual's thoughts.

Fergie, 42, also talked about the inspiration behind her new record and is adamant the most emotional tracks, which include 'Save It Till Morning' and 'Love Is Pain', are not specifically about her marriage break-up but many of her past romances.

And the pop star says it is those songs which are Josh's favourites on the album.

She said: ''Josh and I are great friends. A lot of those emotional songs are his favourite songs on the album; they have been there for a while. This was the right place for these songs to come out. You got to let it out somewhere as long as it comes out with love.''