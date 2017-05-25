Fergie has left Interscope Records and inked a deal with BMG for her second solo album 'Double Dutchess'.

The follow-up to 2006's 'The Dutchess' will be released later this summer and marks a new era for the 'Glamorous' hitmaker, who will be launching her very own imprint.

In a statement Fergie said: ''This new era, which includes starting my own label and creating a global partnership with BMG, is a dream come true.

''It's an opportunity to release my solo music as well as develop and nurture new artists. This next chapter in my career will allow me the independence to evolve both as an artist and as a businesswoman.

''BMG has such an incredible legacy in the music industry, and I look forward to working with their very experienced team to make new music, memories and magic.''

Zach Katz, BMG US, president repertoire and marketing, said: ''Fergie is part of an elite group of talented artists who continue to evolve and redefine the meaning of originality. From her creativity and style to her stature in pop culture, simply put, there's only one Fergie.''

Jon Cohen, BMG EVP recorded music, added: ''What Fergie has put together with Double Dutchess is so inventive it redefines her as an artist. Her prolific output has already made our collaboration one of my most exciting times with BMG and we can't wait for its reveal.''

The 42-year-old beauty previously said she thinks fans will be shocked when they hear the songs on the LP as they're very different to type of tracks she dropped with Black Eyed Peas.

She explained: ''It's totally different, because with the Peas, we're all just partying and going to clubs. (But) with this, there's some of that on the album, but there's also that part where it's like, I get to open the pages of my journal and let people really in. It's like serving a meal, I didn't just want it to be one thing.''