Fergie's rendition of the US national anthem at the NBA All-Star game was by slammed celebrities and viewers.

The 42-year-old singer performed the 'Star-Spangled Banner' at Los Angeles' Staples Center on Sunday (18.02.18) ahead of the annual exhibition basketball match, but several stars were not impressed and some fans branded it the ''worst ever''.

Roseanne Barr - who performed a crotch-grabbing rendition of the tune in 1990 - wrote on Twitter: ''Who saw Fergie's national anthem performance at the NBA All Star Game? I think mine was better lowkey (sic)''

Fergie's rendition even prompted some calls for the anthem to be axed.

Singer k.d. lang tweeted: ''Would it be so bad if we just dropped the national anthem altogether from sports events.(sic)''

As well as the national anthem, the pre-match entertainment at the All-Star game featured a 15-minute opener from Kevin Hart, and the whole thing left Khloe Kardashian ''confused''.

She tweeted: ''This All Star opening is confusing me. WTF is going on? Anyone? (sic)''

But not everyone slated Fergie's rendition, with legendary basketball player Shaquille O'Neal praising her for a ''different'' and ''sexy'' version of the song.

He tweeted: ''Fergie, I love you. It was different, it was sexy. (sic)''

One Twitter user shared: ''FERGIE DID AN AMAZING JOB ON THE NATIONAL ANTHEM! (sic)''

But several people took to Twitter to poke fun at the Black Eyed Peas frontwoman.

One wrote: ''Fergie with the absolute worst rendition of the national anthem that I have ever heard in my entire life. No exaggeration. That was awful. (sic)''

Another posted: ''The WORST National Anthem EVER! (sic)''

One shared: ''That wasn't fergie that was a clone ... hahahaha (sic)''

While Fergie's performance wasn't to everyone's tastes, the match was an exciting one with Lebron James' team beating Stephen Curry's side 148-145.