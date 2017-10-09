Fergie has praised Giovanni Bianco for bringing her ''boyish side'' out.

The 42-year-old singer has revealed the 52-year-old creative mastermind - who has worked with fashion houses including Versace and Miu Miu - has helped her to get ''back in touch'' with her ''tomboy'' style and her ''hard side''.

Speaking to WWD about her fashion sense, the 'Glamorous' hitmaker - who has four-year-old son Axl with her former partner Josh Duhamel - said: ''Giovanni really helped me get back in touch with my tomboy side, my hard side, because I had [son] Axl ... had done the music and I was fine in the studio, but he was like, 'You know what, you have this thing inside of you - you have kitten, and that is very natural, but you also have the boyish side.'''

Fergie - who is also known for being in the group The Black Eyed Peas - also worked with Giovanni on her 'You Already Know' music video, which is to accompany the track from her 'Double Dutchess' album, to help her ditch her ''motherly'' side.

She continued: ''And for 'Double Dutchess', because having a son (I was) very motherly, but it was about pulling that tough side of me back out.''

And Fergie has revealed the former Editor-in-Chief at Vogue Paris, Carine Roitfeld, has also inspired her wardrobe choices and helped her to ''elevate'' her style.

Speaking about her fashion muses, Fergie said: ''She's [Carine] a legend - she knows what she wants, she's very detail-orientated, which I love - and very chic. For me, I like to learn from people like her, to elevate my style.

''Like I learned from her with hosiery, it was very important to have the line straight up the back of the leg. So now anytime with the hosiery, the line must be meticulously straight! Even how to say 'Oui' - like a chic Parisian girl.''