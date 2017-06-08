Former Black Eyed Peas star Fergie is to be part of new singing show 'The Launch'.

The 42-year-old singer will be joining OneRepublic frontman Ryan Tedder on Scott Borchetta's talent contest, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

Fergie and OneRepublic star Tedder - who has previously written songs for the likes of Adele, Ellie Goulding, Ed Sheeran and Jennifer Lopez among others - will assist the coaches on the new six-part talent show which sees musicians battle to create the next hit single.

Co-produced in Toronto with Canada's Bell Media, the show is in talks to land an international co-production partner and a Canadian singer will be announced as the third mentor who joins Fergie and Tedder.

'The Launch' is due to begin shooting this summer in Toronto.

It had long been rumoured that Fergie was going to leave her solo career to rejoin Black Eyed Peas this year but will.i.am recently confirmed she has officially quit the hip hop group, also made up of taboo and apl.de.app.

However, the 'Where Is The Love?' hitmaker's are not bitter about Fergie's departure and have no plans to ''replace'' her.

will.i.am said: ''As for replacing, what people know The Black Eyed Peas to be, nobody is replacing Fergie.''

And the group whole-heartedly support Fergie - who has three-year-old son Axl with her husband Josh Duhamel - in her future ventures as a solo artist, and will.i.am has teased the Black Eyed Peas will even feature on some of her solo tracks.