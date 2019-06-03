Fergie is doing ''incredibly well'' since she filed for divorce from Josh Duhamel.

The 44-year-old singer requested to legally terminate her marriage from the 'Safe Haven' actor, with whom she has five-year-old son Axl, last week and friends close to the star are impressed with how happy and positive she is.

A source told 'Entertainment Tonight': ''Fergie has always put health and parenting first in her life. She is finally ready to say [her marriage] is over for good and that's what led her to file for divorce. Fergie finally had the strength to say her marriage to Josh was over once and for all. Those closest to her knew she would get to this point eventually. She feels good standing on her own and it was time to let go.''

And, although the 46-year-old actor jumped into a relationship with Eiza Gonzalez shortly after he split from Fergie last April, the 'Glamorous' hitmaker is not interested in dating at the moment because she'd rather focus on her music.

An insider explained: ''She isn't interested in dating yet, but she is healthy and extremely focused on working and standing on her own. She's even interested in doing more personal and solo artist work. She's told friends she is ready to reveal herself more in her music. She is ready to delve deep and share herself and her experiences. Her fans will love what she has in store because she is incredibly creative. She's overcome a great deal of pain and has so much to share.''

Josh decided to end his relationship with Eiza earlier this year because he didn't feel ready to commit but is now keen to move on from both of his relationships.

A source said: ''Josh loves Fergie and is happy she's moved forward. He's moved on and wants to remain a close friend to Fergie.''

Josh and Fergie are currently going through their divorce proceedings and have requested joint legal and physical custody of Axl.

The Black Eyed Peas star - who married Josh in 2011 - has also asked the courts to restore her name to Stacy Ann Ferguson once the divorce has been finalised.