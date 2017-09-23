Fergie is ''inspired'' by Beyonce.

The 'Big Girls Don't Cry' has nothing but praise for the pop superstar, revealing she is an inspiration to her ''in all areas''.

She said: ''[My album] is completely different than Beyonce's [Lemonade], but absolutely, she's an inspiration to me in all areas. Performance, drive, balance - I mean, she is the Queen B. How can you not be inspired by her?''

And the 42-year-old singer took hints and tips from Beyonce when she released her own visual album 'Double Dutchess'.

She added to Entertainment Tonight: ''Beyonce, of course, paving the way, Justin Bieber doing his version, having Parris [Goebel] choreograph and all the dancers ... it keeps it interesting.

''It used to be, back in the day, you'd do one video, because you're waiting for a video channel to play that video, but now, on cell phones, everywhere, in iPic [theaters], you can go see everything, so why not make it a visual feast and a visual treat.

''I kinda just stumbled. You know me, I'm kind of clumsy, so mine's more stumbling in each experience and adventure, and that's more what it is. It's kind of like a photo album of the last few years of my life.''

Meanwhile, Fergie previously revealed getting pregnant helped to ''reset'' her.

She explained: ''I'm not going to sacrifice time with my child. That's just not going to happen. They can keep banging on my door [to release an album], but I'm like, 'I'm with Axl. I'm off the grid! Bye!'

''Getting pregnant reset me. I just got on my game. People wanted me to release it and I was like, 'It's good, but I want it to be great.' I've never taken this much responsibility [for my music]. I'm executive-producing [the album] and I kept wanting to make it better and better. I wanted to strive for greatness.''