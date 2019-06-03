Fergie is not requesting spousal support from her estranged husband Josh Duhamel.

The 'Glamorous' hitmaker has requested to legally terminate her marriage to the 46-year-old actor, whom she split from at the beginning of April last year, but wants both parties to pay for their own legal fees for the duration of the proceedings and doesn't want either of them to have to cough up monthly maintenance going forward.

According to the court documents, obtained by The Blast, the 44-year-old singer is seeking joint legal and physical custody of their five-year-old son Axl Jack Duhamel.

The Black Eyed Peas star - who married Josh in 2011 - has also asked the courts to restore her name to Stacy Ann Ferguson once the divorce has been finalised.

Despite their split, the former couple have remained close with Josh previously explaining: ''Fergie and I had a great relationship. I love that girl and I always will. Unfortunately, we didn't work. But I will always have her back and she is the mother of my baby.''

Josh dated actress Eiza Gonzalez after his split from Fergie but their romance ended earlier last year because the 'Safe Haven' hunk wasn't ready to commit.

A source said at the time: ''Josh Duhamel and Eiza Gonzalez have ended their relationship. Josh truly enjoyed Eiza's company but is ready to move on.

''She was looking for a serious relationship and wanted a life partner. He wasn't at that point. Josh is highly independent and he values his space and free time. It was hard for Eiza to deal with being apart so much.''

However, Josh has since revealed that he is ready to settle down again and wants to have more children.

He said: ''I'm not 30 years old anymore. I'm 46. I want to have more kids in the next few years. So it's more about finding someone young enough to have kids. It's not as if I'm out there trying to just f**k anything. That's not who I am. I'm trying to find a girl that I can be with and have a family with.''