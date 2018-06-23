Fergie has described Josh Duhamel as ''a good co-parenting partner''.

The former couple - who announced the breakup of their marriage in September last year - have decided to work together to raise their four-year-old son Axel, and the 'Big Girls Don't Cry' singer admitted it is going well despite the split.

Speaking to 'Entertainment Tonight', she revealed: ''We split it up really balanced... We're all love and we love each other. We're all cool and just a family. I have a good co-parenting partner, so we work it out.''

The 43-year-old star also explained while Axel - who turns five in August - knows what his mum does for a job, he doesn't quite understand his parents'.

She added: ''He knows I do a show, he thinks [Fox reality competition] 'The Four' is cool. But in our house, he's the cool one. He's the cool kid.''

Her comments on family life come after 'Love, Simon' actor Josh has seen his rumoured relationship with Eiza Gonzalez go from strength to strength.

The 45-year-old star was first reported to be romancing the 'Baby Driver' actress in February, and it was recently claimed he is ''head over heels'' for his new partner.

A source said: ''Their relationship seems to get stronger every day. When they are together, you can truly see how taken they are by each other. They're sweet and affectionate with one another and laugh nonstop. It's great to see Josh so happy.

''[Josh has] fallen head over heels [for Eiza]. They spend every minute together when they aren't working.

''She has been great for Josh and it looks like they are in it for the long haul. Josh has always been a very private guy and Eiza has given him that space he needed to move forward. Josh is glowing lately and his friends are so happy to see him this way.''