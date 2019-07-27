Felicity Kendal admits infidelity is ''never a good idea''.

The 72-year-old actress famously rekindled her love with American theatre director Michael Rudman in 1998, after the pair tied the knot in 1983, but divorced seven years later because the star had a whirlwind romance with playwright Sir Tom Stoppard, who later left his wife Dr Miriam Stoppard for her.

However, Felicity has now opened up about her past relationships and revealed they have often ''overlapped'' throughout her life because she ''just went from one to the next''.

She told Rob McGibbon for The Sunday Times Magazine: ''I didn't ever have affairs. I just went from one person to another, maybe overlapping a little bit.

''I wouldn't recommend infidelity to anybody, ever, it's basically lying - and lying is never a good idea. But we all lie and most of us, at some point ... are unfaithful to a partner.''

The 'Good Life' star confessed that affairs ''equal unhappiness'' and insisted she experienced it first-hand with her late former spouse Drewe Henley during their 11-year marriage, which ended in 1979 due to his flings.

Meanwhile, the star went on to reveal that she keeps her youthful complexion by having non-cosmetic procedures, including regular Botox jabs and fillers around her mouth because it makes her look ''happier'' and is ''exactly the same as having my roots done''.

She added: ''Then there was a time when you'd think, I'm over 60, I can't possibly wear a short skirt again because of my crinkly knees.

''Then you come out the other end and say, f**k it, I've got good legs, I'm going to put on tights and a short skirt.''