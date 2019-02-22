Felicity Jones has insisted that she would ''love to keep exploring'' her character Black Cat from 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' once again.
Felicity Jones would ''love to'' play Black Cat again
The 35-year-old actress first portrayed Felicia Hardy and her feline alter ego in 2014's 'The Amazing Spider-Man 2' opposite Andrew Garfield as the titular web slinger but a deal between Marvel and Sony to put Spider-Man in the Marvel Cinematic Universe meant there would be no spin-offs to explore her character's superhero alter-ego.
However, the 'Theory of Everything' star has insisted that she would still ''love to keep exploring'' the character if an opportunity came along.
Speaking to Yahoo Movies UK, she said: ''[It was a] great role. She is a very cool character. There was never anything written down that that would definitely happen.
''It was more just... I like playing characters where there's a little bit extra to play with. And it was just fun to play someone who has this other identity as Black Cat.
''I just love the idea of that character. I just think it's really fun. I'd love to, yeah; I'd love to keep exploring her. She's a great character.''
In February 2015, Disney, Marvel Studios and Sony announced a deal to share the Spider-Man film rights, leading to a new iteration of Spider-Man being introduced and integrated into the MCU.
The deal allowed Sony to distribute and have creative control over MCU films where Spider-Man is the main character, while Disney distributes the ones where he is not.
Sony did previously attempt to make a spin-off movie featuring Black Cat and Silver Sable but it was quickly dropped.
The latest incantation of Spider-Man is portrayed by Tom Holland, who has appeared in movies including 'Captain America: Civil War' 'Spider-Man: Homecoming' ' Avengers: Infinity War' and 'Avengers: Endgame' as well as a sequel to 'Homecoming, Spider-Man: Far From Home'.
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Casey Stein (Nicholas Hoult) never had intentions of a life of crime, but during a...
A difficult movie to market, this isn't actually the BFG-style fantasy adventure it looks like....
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' is arriving imminently, following the stand-alone story of Jyn...
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is a standalone Star Wars film which acts as...
Since novelist Dan Brown wrote a new thriller featuring the symbologist Robert Langdon, Tom Hanks...
Conor's life has never been easy, his mother is loving but any other family members...
The Galaxy is on the brink of a major war being won by dangerous rulers...
Professor Robert Langdon wakes up in a hospital feeling terrible and suffering from serious nightmares....