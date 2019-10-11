Felicity Jones is set to star in 'The Last Letter From Your Lover'.

The 'Theory of Everything' actress will be joined by Shailene Woodley, Callum Turner, Nabhaan Rizwan, Joe Alwyn and Ncuti Gawa.

It is directed by 'Euphoria's' Augustine Frizzell and is based on the novel by Jojo Moyes. Blueprint Pictures, The Film Farm and Studiocanal are behind the film.

The story follows Ellie (Felicity), a young journalist in London who uncovers a series of love letters in the archives which tell the story of 1960s affair between Jennifer Stirling (Shailene) and Anthony O'Hare (Turner).

Ellie finds herself drawn into the story, and becomes determined to discover the lovers' identities and finding out how their story ends.

Production begins on Monday (14.10.19) in Mallorca before moving to the UK. The film is set between London and the Riviera.

Pete Czerin and Graham Broadbent of Blueprint Pictures are producing alongside Simone Urdl and Jennifer Weiss of The Film Farm.

Felicity, 35, is also starring in 'The Aeronauts' where she reunites with Eddie Redmayne. Their two characters fight for survival whilst exploring in a hot air balloon.

Felicity admitted that the film has put her off trying any extravagant stunts.

When asked if she would class herself as an ''adrenaline junkie'', she answered that she used to, but that she is ''less inclined'' to be one now.

She joked that the film has shown her that ''very bad things happen'' when being too adventurous.