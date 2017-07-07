Felicity Jones is to star in the new movie adaptation of 'Swan Lake'.

The 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' actress has joined the cast of the Luca Guadagnino film which is being penned by 'The Alienist' scriptwriter Kristina Lauren Anderson, Variety reports.

'Swan Lake' - originally penned by Pyotr Ilyich Tchaikovsky in 1875 - is one of the most popular ballets in the world and follows the story of Odette, a princess who is turned into a swan by an evil sorcerer.

The film version will reportedly not feature any ballet dancing but will be inspired by Tchaikovsky's story.

Jones has had acclaimed roles in movies such as Stephen Hawking biopic 'The Theory of Everything' and 'Inferno' but it was her performance as Jyn Erso in the 2016 'Star Wars' prequel which catapulted her to global fame.

The decision to base 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' around a female lead attracted lots of attention, and Jones was initially shocked by the stir it caused.

She told the Metro newspaper: ''I was surprised, it doesn't feel to me like it's a big deal at all.''