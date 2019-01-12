Felicity Jones thinks movie sets are ''sacred'' and she uses a special ''mental process'' to ignore distractions and get into character
Felicity Jones thinks movie sets are ''sacred''.
The 'On The Basis Of Sex' actress gets easily distracted so has developed a ''mental process'' in order to get into character and focus on her work so she can give the best performance possible.
She said: ''I can't help but be focused. I admire those characters that fly a bit too close to the sun. And I feel the set is a sacred place. When you walk on to it, I like to be in character as much as possible.
''I get distracted so easily that I'll start chatting before a take, and then I'll completely lose my thread.
''So I have developed a mental process where I like to be in that person's headspace - quite quiet and focused. You need that in order to take risks.''
The 35-year-old actress loves the inclusivity of her job because she spent so many years feeling like an ''outsider''.
She said: ''I'm definitely interested in the stories that are put out there and having more say in them. I felt like a bit of an outsider growing up. I always had a sense of not being in the cool gang; not being on the inside.
''What I love about what I'm doing now, is that I've worked with people from all over the world. Hollywood is getting better as a place to harness talent, and getting the right person for the right job.''
When she isn't working, Felicity likes nothing more than relaxing with a good book, no matter where she is.
She told Britain's Marie Claire magazine: '''I love reading. It's my favourite activity in the world, and I always have a book in my bag. At the moment I'm enjoying 'Swing Time' by Zadie Smith. It's excellent.''
