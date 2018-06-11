Felicity Jones takes concealer everywhere to cover her ''little red nose''.
Felicity Jones takes concealer everywhere to combat her ''little red nose''.
The 'Theory of Everything' actress is careful to make sure her complexion is flawless so has extra cosmetics tucked away in her handbag when she goes out for the evening.
Asked her bag essential, she said: ''''Concealer. I put it under my eyes and on my little red nose. Clé de Peau Beauté is the queen of concealer.
''I actually first got to know the brand through seeing that little stick in various make-up artists' bags. The coverage is excellent.''
As well as learning the best concealer brands from make-up artists, the 34-year-old beauty admitted they're also the source of her favourite beauty tips.
She told Elle.com: ''I've learned everything I know through working with make-up artists, like putting blush on the highest bit of your cheekbones to give them lift, and brushing your eyebrows up to make them look fuller.
''Also, I've found that using my fingers to massage make-up into my skin helps wake up my face.''
Concealer isn't the only staple to be found in Felicity's make-up bag as she's also a big black eyeliner fan.
She said: ''I've worn black eyeliner for years. Right now, I'm using the Clé de Peau Beauté pen, because I wear contact lenses and need a liner that doesn't smudge more than you'd want it to.''
The 'Rogue One' actress also takes various supplements to keep herself looking and feeling healthy.
She said: ''[I take] Flaxseed oil for healthy skin, eyes, and nails. I also take vitamin D; there's a serious lack of sun in London.''
'The Now Now' will be released on June 29th, and two new teaser tracks have appeared - 'Humility' and 'Lake Zurich'.
At the end of its near month-long festival, Brighton was lucky enough to play host to two extremely good acts: welcoming both Ezra Furman and Du...
65 year old Goldblum has signed a deal with Decca to release a jazz piano album by the end of the year.
Gorillaz blend their animation with real-life action starring Jack Black in their latest video, 'Humility' featuring George Benson.
This year's best dressed stars at the Catholic-themed Met Gala.
Donald Glover aka Childish Gambino has stunned the world with his latest video 'This Is America' which blends comedy and dance with flippant violence.
Casey Stein (Nicholas Hoult) never had intentions of a life of crime, but during a...
A difficult movie to market, this isn't actually the BFG-style fantasy adventure it looks like....
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' is arriving imminently, following the stand-alone story of Jyn...
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is a standalone Star Wars film which acts as...
Since novelist Dan Brown wrote a new thriller featuring the symbologist Robert Langdon, Tom Hanks...
Conor's life has never been easy, his mother is loving but any other family members...
The Galaxy is on the brink of a major war being won by dangerous rulers...
Professor Robert Langdon wakes up in a hospital feeling terrible and suffering from serious nightmares....