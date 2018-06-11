Felicity Jones takes concealer everywhere to combat her ''little red nose''.

The 'Theory of Everything' actress is careful to make sure her complexion is flawless so has extra cosmetics tucked away in her handbag when she goes out for the evening.

Asked her bag essential, she said: ''''Concealer. I put it under my eyes and on my little red nose. Clé de Peau Beauté is the queen of concealer.

''I actually first got to know the brand through seeing that little stick in various make-up artists' bags. The coverage is excellent.''

As well as learning the best concealer brands from make-up artists, the 34-year-old beauty admitted they're also the source of her favourite beauty tips.

She told Elle.com: ''I've learned everything I know through working with make-up artists, like putting blush on the highest bit of your cheekbones to give them lift, and brushing your eyebrows up to make them look fuller.

''Also, I've found that using my fingers to massage make-up into my skin helps wake up my face.''

Concealer isn't the only staple to be found in Felicity's make-up bag as she's also a big black eyeliner fan.

She said: ''I've worn black eyeliner for years. Right now, I'm using the Clé de Peau Beauté pen, because I wear contact lenses and need a liner that doesn't smudge more than you'd want it to.''

The 'Rogue One' actress also takes various supplements to keep herself looking and feeling healthy.

She said: ''[I take] Flaxseed oil for healthy skin, eyes, and nails. I also take vitamin D; there's a serious lack of sun in London.''