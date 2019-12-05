'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' actress Felicity Jones is said to be expecting her first child with husband Charles Guard, just over a year after they got married.
Felicity Jones is pregnant.
The 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' actress and her husband Charles Guard are said to be expecting their first child together, a representative for the actress has confirmed to PEOPLE.
The news comes just over a year after the 36-year-old actress and the 43-year-old director tied the knot.
Felicity and Charles married in June last year, 13 months after getting engaged following two years of dating.
They pair married in a secret ceremony at Sudeley Castle in the Cotswolds, south west England, in front of guests including A-list pals Eddie Redmayne - who Felicity starred alongside in 'The Theory of Everything', and is acting opposite in new motion picture 'The Aeronauts' - and Tom Hanks.
The castle closed its grounds to the public early on the Saturday to accommodate the ceremony, where Felicity is said to have made a speech.
The couple have largely kept their romance private in the time they have been together, but Felicity admitted last month she loves the ''stability'' that marriage brings to her life.
She said: ''It's a joy. It's wonderful to have such stability in a very changeable profession.''
And she previously admitted to being a ''romantic'' at heart.
She said: ''I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories - that's why I keep making romantic movies.
''It's funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it's the dream isn't it? It's the dream to have a true connection with another human being.''
Felicity's marriage to Charles came after she split from sculptor Ed Fornieles in 2013, after a decade of dating.
