Felicity Jones has revealed she only spoke in a Brooklyn accent whilst filming 'On The Basis Of Sex'.
Felicity Jones only spoke in a Brooklyn accent whilst filming 'On The Basis Of Sex'.
The Oscar-nominated actress plays Ruth Bader Ginsburg - who is now Associate Justice of the Supreme Court of the United States - in the upcoming legal drama, which follows her lifelong battle for gender equality in American legislation.
Jones has revealed that in preparation for her role she would only speak in a heavy American drawl on set, especially as Ginsburg had major involvement in the script development process because her nephew, Daniel Stiepleman, was writing the flick.
Speaking on BBC Radio 2's The Zoe Ball Breakfast Show' on Wednesday morning (13.02.19), Jones said: ''Stiepleman - who is a lovely chap - wrote the screenplay and he initially asked his aunt [Ginsburg], he was a little nervous asking his aunt because she is a formidable woman, and she said, 'If that's what you want to spend your time doing then go ahead.'
''She has a very distinct dry sense of humour which really comes out in the film and she has captured that and they have been on board from the beginning and Ruth has seen all the drafts, like the good lawyer that she is and she gave meticulous notes throughout the process of developing the script. I was a crazy person. They were thinking who is this Brit who has come along with her Brooklyn accent all day. I definitely challenged in many ways being an outsider, I was a Brit going in to that situation, and like Ruth herself, she was an outsider consistently, trying to enter a world that was very male dominated. So really had to push against that to prove herself. I channelled that in the way I played her and focused on her drive.''
'The Theory of Everything' actress also confessed she has ''weird idiosyncrasies'' to help make her first day on set ''bearable'', including wearing her character's shoes on the lead up to filming to help calm her nerves.
She added: ''I have all sorts of weird Idiosyncrasies and rituals and so I try and think of all these things that make that first day more bearable, and I've developed all of these weird quirks along the way and one of them is wearing the shoes that you're going to be wearing for the shoot, so you can get use to the feel of them.''
With the 61st Grammy Awards fast approaching, we have revised the long list of nominees once again and think we've made up our mind about who will be...
After a 21-year gap between albums and a full 19-year break as a band, Sleeper seem at last to be back in earnest.
Jay McAllister - otherwise known as Beans On Toast - brings his raucous road show to Kent's infamous seaside town.
Having announced her debut album 'When We All Fall Asleep, Where Do We Go?', Billie Eilish unveils a sinister video for her new single 'Bury a...
Imagine Dragons have now unveiled the official video for their single 'Bad Liar', following their recent animated lyric video.
Brit Award-nominated Tom Walker unveils the video for his newest single 'Just You and I' taken from his debut studio album 'What a Time To Be Alive'.
Stalker Miller have seen a will and determination come to fruition with the release of their debut album 'Homegrown By Joan'.
Casey Stein (Nicholas Hoult) never had intentions of a life of crime, but during a...
A difficult movie to market, this isn't actually the BFG-style fantasy adventure it looks like....
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' is arriving imminently, following the stand-alone story of Jyn...
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is a standalone Star Wars film which acts as...
Since novelist Dan Brown wrote a new thriller featuring the symbologist Robert Langdon, Tom Hanks...
Conor's life has never been easy, his mother is loving but any other family members...
The Galaxy is on the brink of a major war being won by dangerous rulers...
Professor Robert Langdon wakes up in a hospital feeling terrible and suffering from serious nightmares....