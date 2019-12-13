Felicity Jones likes to make time to be ''meditative''.

The 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' actress feels it is important to take time out for some quality me time and particularly enjoys being able to ''lie in the bath with a face mask on''.

She told People magazine: ''For me, it's about taking the time out to just concentrate on yourself, which is a rare thing, and being quite meditative about it. I love lying in the bath with a face mask on. That's my thing.''

Meanwhile, Felicity previously confessed she feels ''proud'' of herself for her career achievements and feels ''fantastic'' to be ''in her stride''.

She said: ''It's fantastic to feel like you're in your stride and in your profession, and to be able to enjoy it. You've had so long trying to get there, and the next challenge is to then take pride in it, own up to it. To accept that it's OK to feel proud of yourself.''

The 33-year-old actress previously admitted she thinks it is ''wonderful'' that young girls can look up to her character, Rebel Alliance fighter Jyn Erso in the 'Star Wars' movie.

She said: ''I just feel it's a wonderful moment that young girls get to celebrate someone like Jyn just as they did with Daisy Ridley's Rey [in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens']. She is someone who has great humanity, she has an independent spirit and lives by her beliefs, and I think there's something wonderful about her for a young girl to admire.''