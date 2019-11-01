Felicity Jones loves the ''stability'' that her marriage brings to her life.

The 36-year-old actress tied the knot with film director Charles Guard, 46, at Sudeley Castle, near Winchcombe, Gloucestershire, in July 2018 - three years after they first got together - and she enjoys the peace their union brings to her mind especially in the ''very changeable'' world of acting.

Speaking to Porter magazine, she said of her relationship: ''It's a joy. It's wonderful to have such stability in a very changeable profession.''

And, although they prefer to keep their relationship out of the public eye, the couple loves nothing more than going for a walk across Hampstead Heath in London.

Detailing their perfect day together, Felicity said: ''Oh, we were just saying this morning, if we didn't have anything to do today - a long walk across Hampstead Heath... a proper walk, in wellington boots... a pub lunch and a movie.''

Felicity's parents divorced when she was younger and she believes their separation forced her to grow up very quickly.

She explained: ''I'm very close to both of them.

''I think you have a very grown-up relationship with your parents when they're not together. You get to know them as much as friends as parents.

Although her focus now is on acting, the 'Aeronauts' star managed to divide her time up when she was at university so that she could also go out partying.

She recalled: ''I always wanted a bit of balance when I went to university. I guess I felt like I wanted to make sure that I wasn't totally defined by acting, that I wanted to explore other things... and then also, I didn't get many main parts!

''And then there was a lot of socialising, which was surprisingly time-consuming when you're a student. We'd get on bus from Oxford to London and dance the night away at drum and bass raves. That really dates me!''