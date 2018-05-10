Felicity Jones, Sir Patrick Stewart, Freddie Highmore and Thomas Brodie-Sangster have joined the cast of animated adventure 'Dragon Rider'.
The 'Theory of Everything' actress and 'Logan' actor will voice characters in the upcoming animated adventure - which is based on the novel of the same name by Cornelia Funke - alongside Thomas Brodie-Sangster, Freddie Highmore, Sanjeev Bhaskar, and Nonso Anozie.
The movie, which will be directed by Tomer Eshed, follows an unlikely trio of heroes, a young silver dragon named Firedrake (Brodie-Sangster), Sorrel the mountain brownie (Jones), and a boy named Ben (Highmore) as they search to find the 'Rim of Heaven' and battle a dragon-killing machine called Nettlebrand (Stewart).
The movie will be produced by Constantin Film's Martin Moszkowicz and Oliver Berben, together with co-producers Cyborn and RiseFX and the team at Lumatic.
Timeless Films - who recently worked on distributing 'Monster Family' and 'Rock Dog' - are handling worldwide sales.
Timeless Films Chairman and CEO, Ralph Kamp, said of the casting: ''Felicity, Thomas, Patrick, Freddie, Meera, Sanjeev and Nonso, are extraordinary actors whose unique voices will bring to life our wonderful animated characters.
''Director Tomer Eshed is creating an amazing visual world full of dragons and magical creatures and we're delighted to be re-uniting with Constantin Film, a production and distribution powerhouse to deliver another hit animated, family film to buyers.''
And Constantin Film CEO Martin Moszkowicz added: ''I am thrilled to see so many great artists joining Tomer Eshed and his creative team for the next outstanding animated family film event from Constantin Film.''
'Dragon Rider' is due to be completed in autumn 2019.
Felicity has recently finished filming 'On The Basis of Sex' and will next work on 'The Aeronauts' and is also attached to Universal's upcoming 'Swan Lake' adaptation.
