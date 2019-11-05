Felicity Jones has a ravenous appetite for crisps and she has to be strict on how much snacking she does for her health.

'The Aeronauts' star can't get enough of the salty fried potato treat and when she is travelling for her acting career it is easy for her to gorge on several packets.

Felicity makes sure she curbs her crisps craving in order to stay healthy and maintain a good ''balance'' in her diet.

In an interview with HELLO! magazine, she said: ''Travelling is hard because you get to a hotel and you just want to raid the minibar, so it's trying to stay off the chocolate and crisps. I love crisps, though, and French fries, but I try to have a balance.''

Despite her weakness for crisps, the 36-year-old English star is committed to eating a varied and balanced diet and always makes sure that she eats five portions of fruit and vegetables a day.

She said: ''I'm quite old-fashioned in that I eat five portions of fruit and veg and if I'm shooting, I make myself juices, which is a time-consuming process but worth it. I do a carrot, beetroot and apple juice that's great for boosting immunity.''

The 'Rogue One' star has also revealed that when she wants to pamper herself she will pour herself a hot bath which is inspired by Japanese onsens.

When asked to describe a pampering night in, Felicity said: ''I would definitely have a very hot bath with some Epsom salts. I'd take some time to do my skincare routine, give myself a manicure and perhaps a few yoga stretches.

''I tend not to leave the bathroom - in Japan, they have these hot baths called onsens, so I try to re-create my own at home.''

Felicity also admitted that she has a number of style icons, including Brigitte Bardot and Jane Birkin.

She said: ''Brigitte Bardot - I love that effortless French style, but still there's a confidence there that only the French seem to have. Francoise Hardy - I'm always looking at pictures of her - and Jane Birkin comes up as a reference when I'm getting ready, too.''