Felicity Jones is engaged to Charles Guard.

The 'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' actress has reportedly agreed to marry her long term boyfriend, who she has been dating for two years, Us Weekly magazine reports.

Felicity and Charles - a British director - have kept their romance very private in the time they have been dating but the 33-year-old actress did open up about relationships and romance.

She said previously: ''I am definitely romantic and I love romantic stories - that's why I keep making romantic movies.

''It's funny how seeing a love story never gets boring because it's the dream isn't it? It's the dream to have a true connection with another human being.''

Meanwhile, Felicity was thrilled when she was cast in the lead role in 'Rogue One' as she thinks it's ''wonderful'' that young girls can look up to her character.

She said: ''I just feel it's a wonderful moment that young girls get to celebrate someone like Jyn just as they did with Daisy Ridley's Rey [in 'Star Wars: The Force Awakens'].

''She is someone who has great humanity, she has an independent spirit and lives by her beliefs, and I think there's something wonderful about her for a young girl to admire.''

And the brunette beauty thinks it is ''important and exciting'' that the science fiction genre has more women roles in it.

She added: ''Jyn is a fantastic woman ... I saw her as being tough and decisive and I tried to capture that attitude and portray her as an extraordinary heroine. We rarely see a woman like this in film ...

''It's important and exciting that this genre, which is traditionally dominated by men, is now featuring a woman in a central role. I spent hours practicing for the fight scenes. I even had to learn kung fu with my own coach, and I would work for hours every day learning the moves.''