Felicity Jones has revealed she follows a skincare ritual after learning about the importance of maintaining a healthy complexion in Japan.
Felicity Jones has compared looking after her skin to maintaining a relationship.
The 'On the Basis of Sex' star has revealed she only came to realise the importance of having a ''ritual'' for her complexion after visiting Japan and trying out some J-beauty products.
In an interview with Marie Claire, she said: ''I recently visited Japan and one of the main things I learnt is the importance of having a ritual, to take time to look after yourself and your skin and the effect that can have.
''It's like a relationship - the more you look after your skin, the better it looks, so I now have a routine that I love to do.''
The 36-year-old actress believes in quality over quantity and revealed she uses a rather pricey £200 cleansing foam.
Asked if she follows a 13-stage beauty routine like Koreans do, she replied: ''No, no, I think that the power of skincare is in the simplicity and finding the best products that are a shortcut to looking good.''
On how she looks after her skin, she said: ''I use the Clé de Peau Beauté Softening Cleansing Foam every single day and also their serum, which I'll often work in using a facial massager...''
And when she is up bright and early for filming, Felicity uses a jade roller to help her wake up.
She said: ''I like to use that in the morning because it helps to wake your face up. If you are up early in the morning for shooting a jade roller definitely helps to have a little face gym going on beforehand!''
The 'Inferno' star also revealed she has started doing aromatherapy to relax and admitted she no longer feels ''guilty'' about taking time off.
She said: ''Actually I learnt not to feel guilty about taking time out.
''I love having hot baths, doing yoga and I'm getting into aromatherapy, too.''
Asked what her favourite oils to use are, she said: ''Yeah, I love lavender oil. It's just very simple and sometimes I'll mix it with massage oil-based products and put them in the bath.''
Listen to their new single 'People Change'.
For the first, and almost certainly last, time Cambridge indie rockers Mallory Knox performed at The Booking Hall in Dover.
'Devour You' is a fantastic follow up to Starcrawler's debut album and represents a move on in terms of sound and, in part, direction.
Salvation Jayne's third birthday bash was a riot of colour and a celebration of a band very much enjoying what they do.
We're feeling the nostalgia this month.
American Thighs was released on this day in 1994.
Gloo is a new supergroup consisting of UK mystic-beat producers Iglooghost and Kai Whiston as well as nu-pop singer/producer BABii.
Listen to her new single Forgive Me now.
Casey Stein (Nicholas Hoult) never had intentions of a life of crime, but during a...
A difficult movie to market, this isn't actually the BFG-style fantasy adventure it looks like....
With the tagline "A Star Wars Story", this first spin-off from the saga isn't actually...
'Rogue One: A Star Wars Story' is arriving imminently, following the stand-alone story of Jyn...
Rogue One: A Star Wars Story is a standalone Star Wars film which acts as...
Since novelist Dan Brown wrote a new thriller featuring the symbologist Robert Langdon, Tom Hanks...
Conor's life has never been easy, his mother is loving but any other family members...
The Galaxy is on the brink of a major war being won by dangerous rulers...
Professor Robert Langdon wakes up in a hospital feeling terrible and suffering from serious nightmares....