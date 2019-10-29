Felicity Jones has compared looking after her skin to maintaining a relationship.

The 'On the Basis of Sex' star has revealed she only came to realise the importance of having a ''ritual'' for her complexion after visiting Japan and trying out some J-beauty products.

In an interview with Marie Claire, she said: ''I recently visited Japan and one of the main things I learnt is the importance of having a ritual, to take time to look after yourself and your skin and the effect that can have.

''It's like a relationship - the more you look after your skin, the better it looks, so I now have a routine that I love to do.''

The 36-year-old actress believes in quality over quantity and revealed she uses a rather pricey £200 cleansing foam.

Asked if she follows a 13-stage beauty routine like Koreans do, she replied: ''No, no, I think that the power of skincare is in the simplicity and finding the best products that are a shortcut to looking good.''

On how she looks after her skin, she said: ''I use the Clé de Peau Beauté Softening Cleansing Foam every single day and also their serum, which I'll often work in using a facial massager...''

And when she is up bright and early for filming, Felicity uses a jade roller to help her wake up.

She said: ''I like to use that in the morning because it helps to wake your face up. If you are up early in the morning for shooting a jade roller definitely helps to have a little face gym going on beforehand!''

The 'Inferno' star also revealed she has started doing aromatherapy to relax and admitted she no longer feels ''guilty'' about taking time off.

She said: ''Actually I learnt not to feel guilty about taking time out.

''I love having hot baths, doing yoga and I'm getting into aromatherapy, too.''

Asked what her favourite oils to use are, she said: ''Yeah, I love lavender oil. It's just very simple and sometimes I'll mix it with massage oil-based products and put them in the bath.''