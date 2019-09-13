Felicity Huffman has been sentenced to two weeks in prison following the college admissions scandal.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star was ordered to spend 14 days in jail, supervised release for one year, 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine for mail fraud and honest services mail fraud, during her sentencing at a court in Massachusetts on Friday (13.09.19).

Judge Indira Talwani told her: ''I don't think anyone wants to be going to prison. I do think this is the right sentence here. You move forward and you can rebuild your life after this. You pay your dues.''

Before being given her sentence, Felicity - who was accompanied to the court by her husband William H. Macy - said she was ''deeply sorry''.

She told the court: ''I take full responsibility for my actions and as a first step for making amends for my crime, I will accept whatever punishment you deem appropriate.''

Huffman had admitted to paying money to a scheme to secure a top university spot for her daughter.

In court, Felicity admitted one of the ''hardest things'' that had happened since was her daughter telling her she didn't know her anymore.

She had said in court: ''On the way to the testing centre, I thought to myself, 'Turn around, turn the car around.' One of the hardest things was after my arrest, my daughter said, 'I don't know who you are anymore.' I am so sorry Sophia. I was frightened, I was stupid and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I have done. I have inflicted more damage than I could have imagined. I realise now that love and truth must go hand and hand.''