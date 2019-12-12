Felicity Huffman's youngest daughter Georgia Macy has dropped a huge hint she is attending Vassar College in New York next year, just a month after her mum completed a prison sentence for her involvement in the college admissions scandal.
Georgia Macy, 17, changed her Instagram bio to ''Vassar 2024'', seemingly revealing she is heading to the New York education facility to study.
'Desperate Housewives' star Felicity was sentenced to two weeks behind bars in October and given a hefty fine after she pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud following the college admissions scandal.
Felicity admitted to going behind her 19-year-old daughter Sophia's back to improve her SAT scores to help her get admitted to college.
The 57-year-old actress was released after 12 days of her two-week sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California, and she is currently undergoing one year of supervised released and has already started the 250 hours of community service she was sentenced to.
Felicity previously told the court that she was ''deeply sorry'' for her actions after she admitted to paying money to a scheme to secure a top university spot for her child.
She told the court: ''I take full responsibility for my actions and as a first step for making amends for my crime, I will accept whatever punishment you deem appropriate. On the way to the testing centre, I thought to myself, 'Turn around, turn the car around.' One of the hardest things was after my arrest, my daughter said, 'I don't know who you are anymore.' I am so sorry Sophia.
''I was frightened, I was stupid and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I have done. I have inflicted more damage than I could have imagined. I see now that love and truth must go hand and hand.''
Neither Sophia nor Georgia were aware of her actions.
It is perhaps no surprise that Georgia appears to be attending college as her and Sophia's father William H. Macy previously admitted she is ''interested in politics, political science and pursuing that''.
