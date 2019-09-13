Felicity Huffman has ''learned a lot about her flaws'' following the college submission scandal.

The 'Desperate Housewives' star was sentenced to two weeks in prison as well as supervised release for one year, 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine for mail fraud and honest services mail fraud and is hopeful that her ''family, friends and community will forgive her for her actions''.

She said in a statement: ''I accept the court's decision today without reservation. I have always been prepared to accept whatever punishment Judge Talwani imposed. I broke the law. I have admitted that and I pleaded guilty to this crime. There are no excuses or justifications for my actions. Period. I would like to apologise again to my daughter, my husband, my family and the educational community for my actions. And I especially want to apologise to the students who work hard every day to get into college, and to their parents who make tremendous sacrifices supporting their children. I have learned a lot over the last six months about my flaws as a person.

''My goal now is to serve the sentence that the court has given me. I look forward to doing my community service hours and making a positive impact on my community. I also plan to continue making contributions wherever I can well after those service hours are completed. I can promise you that in the months and years to come that I will try and live a more honest life, serve as a better role model for my daughters and family and continue to contribute my time and energies wherever I am needed. My hope now is that my family, my friends and my community will forgive me for my actions.''

Huffman had pleaded guilty to paying money to a scheme to secure a top university spot for her daughter.