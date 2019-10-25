Felicity Huffman has been released from prison after serving just 12 of her 14-day sentence.
The former 'Desperate Housewives' star - who was originally set to be released on Sunday (27.10.19) - was set free on Friday (15.10.19) after serving just 12 of her 14-day prison sentence at the Federal Correctional Institution in Dublin, California.
Sally Swartz, a spokesperson for the prison, told the New York Post newspaper's Page Six column that Felicity was able to get out early because of a prison policy that prevents inmates from being released on a Saturday, Sunday or legal holiday.
The 56-year-old actress was sentenced to two weeks behind bars at the beginning of the month and given a hefty fine after she pleaded guilty to charges of mail fraud and honest services mail fraud following the college admissions scandal.
Felicity - who has daughter Georgia, 17, and Sophia, 19, with her husband William H. Macy - told the court last week that she was ''deeply sorry'' for actions after she admitted to paying money to a scheme to secure a top university spot for her child.
She told the court: ''I take full responsibility for my actions and as a first step for making amends for my crime, I will accept whatever punishment you deem appropriate. On the way to the testing centre, I thought to myself, 'Turn around, turn the car around.' One of the hardest things was after my arrest, my daughter said, 'I don't know who you are anymore.' I am so sorry Sophia.
''I was frightened, I was stupid and I was so wrong. I am deeply ashamed of what I have done. I have inflicted more damage than I could have imagined. I realise now that love and truth must go hand and hand.''
As well as her prison sentence, Felicity was given 250 hours of community service and a $30,000 fine by the judge.
