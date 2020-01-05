Feeder's Grant Nicholas says the band will ''probably never'' write another tune like 'Buck Rogers'.

The track from the band's third studio album 'Echo Park', went to number five in the Official UK Chart in 2001, but was originally intended for US pop punk group SR-71, however producer Gil Norton and the band's A&R managed to convince the band to keep it for themselves, as they rightly predicted it would prove to be a hit.

Grant says he had no idea just how much of a big deal it would turn out to be, and insisted it was penned after ''a few bottles of wine one night''.

The 'Just a Day' rocker exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''It was just a rough demo and I wrote it after a few bottles of wine one night. It's a funny little song and we will probably never write anything like it again.''

He added: ''Any people who criticise it, it has gone past that stage.''

Meanwhile, Grant recently admitted he'll probably quit the band when his kids tell him it's ''time to stop''.

The 'Just the Way I'm Feeling' singer has teenage daughter Hanna Sky, born in 2005, and son Ko Marley, who he welcomed into the world with Japanese wife Kana in 2007, and he has admitted their support has ''kept him going''.

Grant, 52, values their musical knowledge so much that he would likely ''take a backseat'' and just write for other people if they suggest to him that he should retire from the band.

He previously told BANG Showbiz: ''I probably embarrass them in other ways.

''I don't think the music side of things is embarrassing.

''I say to them, 'You know, I don't want to be in a band forever.'

''But maybe when they say it's time to stop, then I'll know it's time.

''Maybe I will take a backseat and write songs for other people.''