Feeder's Grant Nicholas doesn't listen to music very often.

The 'Just a Day' singer insists he spends so much time working with his own band, the last thing he wants to do at the end of the day is tune in to other artists.

Asked what he's listening to at the moment, he quipped: ''Feeder mainly. I like listening to Feeder all day. I'm not lying... ''

He then added: ''No, there's so many good bands at the moment. I've been listening to lots of old stuff as well, some Tom Petty, some Fleetwood Mac.

''The thing is, when you spend your whole time writing music and playing it, you don't want to listen to it that much.

''People think people in bands are listening to music all day but I don't think they do. If they do, they probably don't write songs because there's only so many hours in a day.

''I do listen to other stuff but it's normally when I'm travelling, otherwise it's just constant music all the time.''

Grant - who has children Hanna, 12, and Ko, 10, with wife Kana - joked his family ''hate'' him because he is always so busy with the band.

Asked if he ever takes time off, he exclusively told BANG Showbiz: ''No, my family hate me. They like me when I give them money.

''The thing is,we spend a lot of time doing this but it's not a 9-5 job so you get a lot more time at home than people realise.''

And the 49-year-old singer - who is joined in the band by Taka Hirose - admitted it can be hard to ''switch off'' once he does get a break.

Speaking ahead of their performance at the Absolute Radio and Hard Rock Cafe London live music session at the Hard Rock London on Monday (02.10.17), he said: ''The hard bit is switching off when you're at home, that's what I find harder, once you're in that mode it takes a bit of time, especially after a tour. But it's great, it could be worse.''

Feeder's live music session can be heard on Absolute Radio on Pete Donaldson's show next week.