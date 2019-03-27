Feeder have announced new album 'Tallulah'.

The 'Just A Day' hitmakers' first record since 2016's 'All Bright Electric' sees frontman Grant Nicholas ponder how different it is being in a band in the ''social media age''.

He also revealed that the tracks are written from the perspective of a ''female rock star'', although the lyrical content is based on his own experiences.

Speaking about the concept for the album, Grant - who formed Feeder in 1994, with long-time bandmate Taka Hirose - said: ''Everybody in music who has some success has a fear of the bubble bursting.

''A lot of things that come with success aren't always positive.

''I wrote it with a female rock star in mind, but it was based upon my own experiences of being in a band, and what you see when you're hanging out with other bands.

''It also touches on being a band in the social media age.

''It's not just about being reviewed by a certain magazine anymore, it's about being reviewed by virtually anyone who wants to do so.

''It's a whole different world out there for everyone, of any age.''

The Welsh rockers have released the lead single 'Fear of Flying', which, like the rest of the 12-track LP, is ''classic Feeder'' but ''stripped-back''.

Grant said: ''It's a classic Feeder record.

''I just write the songs which feel natural to me, and I have a vision of each of them in my mind like a short film.

''I wanted to make a lot of the songs really adaptable. ''I didn't want them to have be massively produced, I wanted them to also work in a stripped-back way.''

The band has experienced somewhat of a resurgence since the release of their top 10 'The Best of Feeder' album in 2017.

As well as the new album, which is released on August 9, the 'Buck Rogers' hitmakers will also head out on a UK tour in autumn, kicking off in Portsmouth on November 1 and wrapping with two consecutive nights at London's Roundhouse staring on November 22.

'Fear of Flying' is out now on all major streaming platforms.

The track-listing for 'Tallulah' is as follows:

1.'Youth'

2.'Blue Sky Blue'

3.'Daily Habit'

4.'Fear Of Flying'

5.'Rodeo'

6.'Tallulah'

7.'Shapes And Sounds'

8.'Guillotine'

9.'Kyoto'

10.'Kite'

11.'Windmill'

12.'Lonely Hollow Days'