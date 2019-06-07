Feeder have added two more dates to their UK tour due to demand.

The 'Just A Day' hitmakers has experienced somewhat of a resurgence since the release of their top 10 'The Best of Feeder' album in 2017, and their popularity continues to rise as Grant Nicholas and co have extended their November run, in support of their new album 'Tallulah' - which is released on August 9 - with two more shows set to take place at Manchester Albert Hall and London Roundhouse on November 17 and November 23 respectively.

The autumn shows kick off in Portsmouth on November 1 and wrap will now wrap with two consecutive nights at London's Roundhouse staring on November 22.

The duo also support Robbie Williams at British Summer Time Hyde Park on July 14.

Tickets for the two extra dates are on sale now.

'Tallulah' sees frontman Grant ponder how different it is being in a band in the ''social media age''.

The tracks are written from the perspective of a ''female rock star'', although the lyrical content is based on his own experiences.

Speaking about the concept for the record, Grant - who formed Feeder in 1994, with long-time bandmate Taka Hirose - said: ''Everybody in music who has some success has a fear of the bubble bursting.

''A lot of things that come with success aren't always positive.

''I wrote it with a female rock star in mind, but it was based upon my own experiences of being in a band, and what you see when you're hanging out with other bands.

''It also touches on being a band in the social media age.

''It's not just about being reviewed by a certain magazine anymore, it's about being reviewed by virtually anyone who wants to do so.

''It's a whole different world out there for everyone, of any age.''

The Welsh rockers have released the lead single 'Fear of Flying' and 'Youth' from the 12-track LP, which is ''classic Feeder'' but ''stripped-back''.

Grant said: ''It's a classic Feeder record.

''I just write the songs which feel natural to me, and I have a vision of each of them in my mind like a short film.

''I wanted to make a lot of the songs really adaptable. ''I didn't want them to have be massively produced, I wanted them to also work in a stripped-back way.''

Feeder's November UK tour dates:

1st, Portsmouth, Pyramids

2nd, Exeter, Great Hall

4th, Oxford, O2 Academy

5th, Norwich, UEA

7th, Leeds, Beckett University

8th, Cardiff, Great Hall

10th, Newcastle, O2 Academy

11th, Birmingham, O2 Institute

13th, Inverness, Ironworks

14th, Glasgow, Barrowland

16th, Manchester, Albert Hall

17th, Manchester, Albert Hall

19th, Lincoln, Engine Room

20th, Nottingham, Rock City

22nd, London, Roundhouse

23rd, London, Roundhouse