Fearne Cotton is set to launch a children's clothing range with Boots UK.

The 35-year-old television and radio presenter has taken to social media to announce she is releasing a fashion line for kids with Mini Club, and the collection will be available to buy in the retail store from August 30.

The blonde-haired beauty - who has four-year-old son Rex, and 22-month-old daughter Honey with her husband Jesse Wood - shared the news with a photograph of her with three other children from the campaign on her Instagram account.

The former 'Top of the Pops' host captioned the upload: ''I'm extremely happy to announce the launch of my kids clothing range with mini club which is launching in @bootsuk on 30th August! (sic).''

And Fearne - who is also a stepmother to Jesse's children Lola, 11, and Arthur, 15, who her spouse had with his ex-wife Tilly Wood - has admitted she has thoroughly enjoyed working on the project and is eager to see her customers reaction.

She continued: ''It has been a joy to work on this design project and I cannot wait to hear what you think. To sign up to the waiting list hit the link in my bio... #BootsMiniClub #FearneforMiniClub (sic).''

Fearne teased the news something exciting was in the works on her photo-sharing site on Wednesday (02.08.17) with a picture of a note, which had ''Big Announcement Tomorrow'' printed on the piece of paper.

And the star has given her followers a ''sneaky peek'' into the line, although it is all ''very top secret''.

Speaking in a video on her Instagram Story, she wrote: ''So I'm here at the at Mini Club launch for my kids clothing range today. It's all very top secret because nobody has properly seen it yet but I am going to give you a sneaky peek

''Here it is. A beautiful little top, little girls bits and bobs, little dress, cardigan, and one of my favourites these little trousers, that I'm obsessed with, a party dress.

''Then here is some of the boys stuff. I'm doing this very secretly so no one sees that I'm showing you all these pieces, jumpers, shirts, baseball jacket, little cute joggers that I want for me.''

However, this is not the first time Fearne has dabbled in the fashion industry as she has her own fashion and homeware range with Very.co.uk, and she recently opened a temporary pop-up shop.