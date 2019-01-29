Fearne Cotton has candidly admitted her marriage went through a ''rough patch'' recently.

The 37-year-old presenter - who has children Rex, five, and Honey, three, with spouse Jesse Wood - and the musician were struggling to find time for one another and ended up ''desperately clinging on'' to their relationship.

She said:'' Love takes hard work - and no one wants to hear that.

''This year, Jesse and I hit a rough patch - he was away, touring relentlessly, I was trying to keep my own career going while looking after our kids and we were both desperately clinging on to our marriage.''

The couple's problems eventually came to a head with a two-hour ''screaming match'' where they worried their ''love had gone''.

She added in her column for Red magazine: ''One blustery and grey day, this culminated in a screaming match in our local park, which lasted about two hours until we both broke and cried.

''Luckily, my husband is the most emotionally literate person, so we can be completely vulnerable in front of one another.

''In the midst of this gargantuan row, I think we both wondered where the love had gone and worried that it might not come back.''

Thankfully, the couple were able to work through their differences and their relationship is now even stronger.

She said: ''But, through talking and understanding one another, we broke through the s**t bit and found ourselves, strangely, in an even deeper kind of love.

''We knew each other that bit better, we respected each other that bit more.

''In that moment, we both stopped to remember that we are passionate in these situations because we care deeply.''