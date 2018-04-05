Fearne Cotton is ''obsessed'' with Noel Fielding's outfits.

The 36-year-old presenter is known for her quirky, relaxed fashion sense and considers 'The Mighty Boosh' star an unlikely style icon.

Writing for Stylist.com she said: ''I'm obsessed with his outfits on The Great British Bake Off. Think jeans, a simple heeled boot and an award winning shirt, creating an unmistakable silhouette of hair, shirt and spindly rock 'n' roll legs. Brilliant.''

The 'Celebrity Juice' host also counts the late Nirvana frontman Kurt Cobain as inspiration and borrows her husband Jesse Wood's shirts to recreate his look.

She said: ''He wasn't just grunge; there was a serious edge of chic-ness that was most definitely unintended, but comes with the territory of having that much charisma. I try to dress like him on my non-work days, borrowing my husband's checked shirts and digging out my most-loved and worn T-shirts.''

When it comes to glamorous events, Fearne looks to 'Black Panther' star Lupita Nyong'o to give her confidence in the spotlight.

She said: ''Lupita is my red carpet crush. Never have I seen her get it 'wrong'. I hate using the word wrong because who I am to say what is correct or not, but I admire the comfort she exudes when in the terrifying spotlight.

''Bold jewel-like colours, fabrics closing and weaving among one another, and her dreamy smile. Flowers, head pieces, avant-garde jewelry, fuchsia lips, anything goes and it all suits her. She's such a versatile style chameleon. I love her!

However, Fearne feels ''uncomfortable'' when she is dressed up and would rather be relaxed in a ''scruffy'' outfit similar to Winona Ryder's style in the nineties.

She explained: ''Personally I always look better when a little scruffy. When I'm dolled up for a work event, I think I look older and slightly uncomfortable. My natural habitat is much more 'running late scruff-bag'.

''Nineties Winona managed the 'scruff' without the 'bag' bit. Chic, uncomplicated and effortless, more like!

''Even when those times arose for her to glam it up for the red carpet, she never looked overdone, wearing white bejewelled dresses with slicked-back hair and velvet slips with little make-up. She nailed the art of the understated.''