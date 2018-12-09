Fearne Cotton admits she is a party pooper and much prefers a quiet night in with friends.
Fearne Cotton doesn't like parties.
The 37-year-old presenter - who has children Tex, five, and Honey, three, with husband Jesse Wood - hates the noise of big bashes and having to make small talk with people and would much rather have a quiet night in with a small group of friends.
Writing in her column for Red magazine, she said: ''I don't like parties. I don't think I ever have, but in the past I'd imbibe the whole bar before I had time to stumble upon this realisation. They're loud and paranoia-inducing.
''Plus, people want to make small talk. Hell!
''Give me a cup of tea and a one-way ticket to a deep, bare-all chat with a small group any day.''
The former BBC Radio 1 DJ has vowed to channel Olympian Usain Bolt in the future and not worry too much about what other people are doing and just to focus on herself and her own goals.
She said: ''Comparison is the pits. We all know it is, so why do we still do it?
''This one is a work-in-progress. With our love of social media, not comparing ourselves to others can feel as impossible as watching 'Bodyguard' and not fancying Richard Madden.
''Instead, think like Usain Bolt and don't look in the other lanes.
''Have intrigue and be inspired, but have your own goals, your individual boundaries, your own thoughts and passions.
''Work with those, not someone else's.''
At the end of every year, Fearne likes to reflect on what she's learned and writes a thank you letter for her experiences.
She explained: ''Every year I write a thank you list for the one before and everything it's taught me - no matter how calm or stormy it's been.
''There will be the obvious thank yous - for general health and my family - but also a lot of gratitude for the bits that didn't go so well.
''Often there's a spark of clarity or precious lessons to be learnt, not from the good times or successes, but from the tougher bumps in the road.''
In the Hall By The Sea at Dreamland, Reef brought their Revelation tour to life as they delivered one of the best live sets I've had the privilege to...
'Worst Nites' is the music video directorial debut of 'The Hunger Games' star Josh Hutcherson with Foster the People's frontman Mark Foster.
Matty Healy of The 1975 plays an acoustic rendition of the song '102' which features as a bonus track on the Japanese edition of their third album.
Having dropped her number one second album 'Always In Between' in October 2018, Jess Glynne unveils the video for her catchy new single 'Thursday'.
It's been four years since he dropped his number one self-titled debut album, and now Hozier's back with a new single entitled 'Movement'.
Andy Burrows has teamed up with author Matt Haig on an album version of the latter's memoirs, 'Reasons To Stay Alive', which is set to be released on...
As the nights draw in and the temperature drops, Crooked Man treats us to a fabulous slice of sun-soaked House, Disco and Electro.
Sydney trio Mansionair have dropped the video for their new single 'Falling' as they gear up for their first North American headline tour.
'Keith Lemon: The Film' details the life of Leigh Francis' alter-ego and 'Celebrity Juice' panel...