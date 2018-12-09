Fearne Cotton doesn't like parties.

The 37-year-old presenter - who has children Tex, five, and Honey, three, with husband Jesse Wood - hates the noise of big bashes and having to make small talk with people and would much rather have a quiet night in with a small group of friends.

Writing in her column for Red magazine, she said: ''I don't like parties. I don't think I ever have, but in the past I'd imbibe the whole bar before I had time to stumble upon this realisation. They're loud and paranoia-inducing.

''Plus, people want to make small talk. Hell!

''Give me a cup of tea and a one-way ticket to a deep, bare-all chat with a small group any day.''

The former BBC Radio 1 DJ has vowed to channel Olympian Usain Bolt in the future and not worry too much about what other people are doing and just to focus on herself and her own goals.

She said: ''Comparison is the pits. We all know it is, so why do we still do it?

''This one is a work-in-progress. With our love of social media, not comparing ourselves to others can feel as impossible as watching 'Bodyguard' and not fancying Richard Madden.

''Instead, think like Usain Bolt and don't look in the other lanes.

''Have intrigue and be inspired, but have your own goals, your individual boundaries, your own thoughts and passions.

''Work with those, not someone else's.''

At the end of every year, Fearne likes to reflect on what she's learned and writes a thank you letter for her experiences.

She explained: ''Every year I write a thank you list for the one before and everything it's taught me - no matter how calm or stormy it's been.

''There will be the obvious thank yous - for general health and my family - but also a lot of gratitude for the bits that didn't go so well.

''Often there's a spark of clarity or precious lessons to be learnt, not from the good times or successes, but from the tougher bumps in the road.''