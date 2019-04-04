Fearne Cotton has announced the first ever Happy Place Festival will debut this summer.

The 37-year-old presenter is partnering with skincare brand Rituals to host an event dedicated to ''simple joy'' and helping attendees ''unlock that inner happiness'' at London's Chiswick House and Gardens and Cheshire's Tatton Park.

This festival is an extension to Fearne's hugely acclaimed 'Happy Place Podcast' and her Sunday Times Best Selling book 'Happy', which both discuss her own happiness and provide an insightful and upbeat antidote to anyone feeling worn down by the pressures of modern life.

The fully immersive festival will feature yoga, creative workshops, live podcasts, talks from inspiring individuals plus outlets from exciting wellbeing businesses and a variety of food to sample.

The television personality - who has six-year-old Rex and three-year-old Honey with husband Jesse Wood - recently quit 'Celebrity Juice' after acting as a regular panellist on the outrageous UK comedy show - which is fronted by Keith Lemon - for a decade as she wants to focus on other endeavours, such as the festival.

She previously said: ''After ten years of complete fun, I have decided to leave 'Celebrity Juice'. It has been a joy to be part of this magnificent show and I wish the team the very best in future series.''

Whilst a source said a time: ''Fearne has loved doing Celebrity Juice - it's been a big part of her life. However, her career has taken a new turn in a different direction with the success of her books, such as 'Happy and Quiet', plus her wellbeing podcast 'Happy Place'. She also has a new BBC series starting in the spring, called 'Project Interiors'. It felt like the right time to move on and to focus on other parts of her career.''