Fearne Cotton has described herself as a ''bargain hawk''.

The 35-year-old television and radio presenter has admitted she is overwhelmed by fashion and the instant she thinks about new trends or garments her ''heart swoons with lust'', and although the fashion muse has claimed she isn't part of the ''fashion industry elite'' she has still credited herself as a ''style binger'' always on the look-out for great deals.

Speaking in a blog post on The Huffington Post online, prior to the launch of her 10-part series titled 'Fearne on Fashion' for the publication, she said: ''Fashion gets me going. It makes my cheeks flush red with excitement, makes my heart swoon with lust and springs the cogs of my imagination whirring with intrigue. I'm a bargain hawk, a style binger, a fashion devourer. I'm not part of the fashion industry elite, nor do I subscribe to exclusively wearing designer clothes. I don't think there needs to be rules or exclusions for certain people, tastes or budgets. Isn't that the beauty of fashion? It is pure, expressive freedom.''

The blonde beauty - who has three-year-old son Rex, and 16-month-old daughter Honey with her husband Jesse Wood - has revealed her thrifty ways started when she was a child and would sift through piles of clothes at Wembley market to get her hands on the cheapest top because her budget was ''minuscule'' whilst her interest was ''gargantuan''.

She explained: ''My childhood was spent scouring Wembley market for tops for £1 that I could match with my slightly dodgy Spice Girl platform trainers.

''My eyes would widen and my heart rate would quicken at the possibility of spending my small amounts of pocket money on the best bargains waiting to be discovered. Electric blue puffer jackets, wannabe Adidas jogging bottoms, kooky T-shirts with obscure slogans. It was all up for grabs. My budget was minuscule but my lust was gargantuan, which lead to some nifty customising and an eager eye.''

However, Fearne has hinted she doesn't always stick to her budget these days and will have moments of frivolous spending.

She said: ''I often get obsessed with a pair of shoes I've seen online and think about them sporadically though the week, until late one night after a frantic day with the kids and work, I succumb to the draw of that certain webpage, and two seconds later I've hit buy. The thrill, the excitement ... which will only gather momentum as the delivery date draws nearer.''